ANYA expresses reservation over move to convert RKMH into 200-bedded hospital

ITANAGAR, Apr 3: The All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) on Friday wrote to the chief minister, expressing reservation over the government’s proposal to convert Ramakrishna Mission Hospital (RKMH) here into a 200-bedded hospital.

In the 2019-20 budget, the state government had proposed to construct a 200-bedded hospital in Itanagar, with special emphasis on maternal and child healthcare and ophthalmology.

During his visit to TRIHMS on Wednesday, Chief Minister Pema Khandu had said that the project remained a non-starter due to unavailability of land, and informed that the government is planning to convert RKMH into a 200-bedded hospital.

The ANYA said while it appreciates the government’s concern, it has reservations over the move to convert RKMH into a 200-bedded hospital.

“RKMH is located in the heart of Itanagar and is already highly congested. The land is saturated and even now, during peak hours, there is hardly any space to put our legs in the hospital premises itself. Also, there is not enough land for future upgradation,” it said.

Expressing appreciation for the decades of humanitarian service rendered by the hospital, which receives grants-in-aid from the government and is run by a reputed NGO, the ANYA expressed apprehension that the government may “lose its full grip on the hospital’s administration, management and control under the proposed private partnership mode, thereby impairing the very purpose of its aim of providing proper government healthcare facilities.”

Requesting the state government to review the proposal, the association suggested looking for a suitable site somewhere in the capital region to establish a separate 200-bedded hospital.

“Given the importance of the project, the government land available at Pagatara, Jullang could be an ideal location (or) alternatively, by acquisition in the state capital region towards Bath-Poma area as an expansion policy of the state capital,” the ANYA wrote.

It also offered its assistance to the state government in locating a suitable site for the project.