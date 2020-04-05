Importing vegetables to capital suspended

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Apr 4: Capital Complex Deputy Commissioner Komkar Dulom on Saturday informed that the administration has suspended importing vegetables from Assam.

“There are enough stocks of vegetables for now, and no new supply vehicles will be allowed to enter the capital region,” the DC said.

Expressing displeasure over the setting up of barricades in various sectors, colonies and thoroughfares, Dulom urged the residents to desist from such acts, saying the barricades are making things difficult for the police and the administration.

“The intention behind construction of barricades may be good, but the administration and the police are facing a tough time. Ambulance, essential service providers and IMC garbage vehicles are not able to move freely. Also, those working as part of the essential service teams are not allowed to enter, which is harassment,” said the DC.

“In fact, the volunteers manning these barricades do not follow social distancing norms and are putting their lives as well as the lives of their family members at risk,” he said, adding that instead of constructing barricades, the people should stay at home in self-quarantine.

“If people stay at home, there is no need to construct barricades.

It is the duty of the administration and the police to regulate vehicles’ movement, so let us do our job,” he said, and warned that, if the need arises, the administration will impose Section 144 CrPC in the capital.

“We don’t want to do that. The capital region is hugely populated, and therefore demand for essential services is also huge. Around 800 vehicles, including essential service providers, move during the day. Therefore, we appeal to the people to stay at home and be safe,” the DC said.

Dulom informed that till now 30 people have been kept in quarantine centres in the capital. Out of them, three are students and the rest belong to other categories, he said.

He also informed that 1149 people are in home quarantine, out of which 641 are students and 508 are of other categories.