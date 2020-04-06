Proposal to make RKMH 200-bedded hospital opposed

ITANAGAR, Apr 5: The All Papum Pare District Students’ Union (APPDSU) has expressed strong opposition to the state government’s proposed move to convert Ramakrishna Mission Hospital (RKMH) into a 200-bedded hospital, and urged the government to reconsider the decision.

In a representation to the chief minister, APPSU president Nabam Tado on Sunday said it had come as a huge respite to the people when Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein had announced in the assembly last year that a new 200-bedded government hospital would be established in Itanagar.

The state government had also proposed to earmark Rs 10 crore initially for the project, but it has remained a non-starter.

“Going through the recent report in the local media, it is disappointing to know that the state government is planning to convert RKMH without constructing a new one. This move is not in the interest of the citizens of Itanagar. RKMH is located in the middle of the town and is already highly congested. The new 200-bedded hospital should be constructed outside the town, where there is ample space for parking, landscaping and future upgradation,” the union said.

It said survey should be conducted to find a plot in places like Jullang, Chimpu or Hollongi, and that the offices of the capital complex deputy commissioner and the land management department should be tasked with finding a suitable plot for the hospital at the earliest.

The union said it is ready to extend cooperation to the state government in locating a suitable plot for the project.

“We shall also make an appeal to Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso to help in this regard,” it said.