PLA releases Arunachalee youth

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Apr 7: China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) released 21-year-old Tokley Singkam on Tuesday and handed him over to the Indian Army.

Confirming the development, the defence PRO said that the Indian Army facilitated Singkam’s release utilizing the established border management mechanism with its Chinese counterpart.

Singkam had reportedly crossed over to the Chinese side while he was out searching for herbs on 19 March in Asapila area in Upper Subansiri district, and was arrested by the PLA. Earlier reports had suggested that Singkam along with two others had gone to the area to lay a trap for fishes.

On being alerted by Singkam’s family, the Indian Army approached its Chinese counterpart, using the established border management mechanism, and ensured his safe return.

The defence PRO informed that the youth is currently in quarantine for 14 days, after which he will be handed over to his family. The army did not disclose where he has been put under quarantine.

When contacted, Singkam’s family members said they were not informed about his release.