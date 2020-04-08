23 vehicles seized, 58 arrested for violation of lockdown order

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Apr 7: The state police have reported 94 instances of violation of the lockdown order across Arunachal on Tuesday.

The police have seized 23 vehicles and arrested 58 people. A fine of Rs 19,300 was collected in a single day.

So far 855 instances of violation have been reported since the start of the lockdown. The police have seized altogether 436 vehicles, arrested 301 people, and lodged 101 FIRs. Fines amounting to Rs 4,32,350 have been collected till now.

Capital SP Tumme Amo on Tuesday informed that the police have started taking action against those who flout the lockdown order.

“We have arranged spaces in Itanagar and Naharlagun to park the seized vehicles. Those roaming around without any valid reasons will have to face the music now,” Amo said.

The SP informed that “strong action” has been taken

in a case involving a motorist who misbehaved with the police on Monday.

He said, however, that the situation is improving and vast majority of the residents are supporting the efforts of the administration.

“There will be some vehicles on the road because police, magistrate, medical, bank and delivery vehicles are moving around. But overall the things have improved much,” the SP said.

On Tuesday morning, IGPs Chukhu Apa and Apur Bitin visited various check posts in the capital region and reviewed the status of the lockdown measures.