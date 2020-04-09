3 cases registered, 14 detained for violating lockdown order

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Apr 8: The capital police on Wednesday reported 73 instances of violation of the lockdown order.

Three cases have been registered and 14 people have been detained. The police had seized 14 two-wheelers and one four-wheeler at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, Capital SP Tumme Amo said drastic improvement has been witnessed after the imposition of Section 144 CrPC in the capital region.

“The lockdown has become very effective after imposition of Section 144,” he said.

He acknowledged that lack of essential items, especially LPG cylinders, is a huge concern.

“People are somehow managing grocery items from shops located in their respective colonies. Also, with the start of home delivery of groceries, things have become better. But the chaos surrounding LPG distribution has to be addressed. People are suffering, and this area of concern will have to be properly addressed,” Amo said.

He once again appealed to the people to strictly follow the lockdown measures and stay at home.