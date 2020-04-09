Parents urged not to bring back wards studying outside

BOMDILA, Apr 8: West Kameng DC Karma Leki has appealed to parents to not encourage their children studying outside the state to return home for the time being, even if the nationwide lockdown is withdrawn.

He also advised the students to stay where they are.

The DC made the appeal during a meeting with heads of CBOs, NGOs and organizations, and representatives of the All West Kameng Student’s Union here on Wednesday.

He urged the CBOs and the NGOs to impress upon the parents in their respective areas the importance of the matter.

The representatives of CBOs and NGOs suggested continuing quarantining, vigilance and monitoring activities, besides strict checking at the Bhalukpong and the Balemu check gates, even if the lockdown is lifted.

Other than stressing on intensifying IEC activities and maintaining buffer stocks of rice in preparation for an extension of the lockdown, they suggested involving youths to assist the district police, facilitating farmers to sell local produces, sealing the West Kameng-Bhutan border, issuing car passes, feeding the stray dogs, etc.

They advocated transshipment of essential commodities at the entry gates, and disinfecting the vehicles, drivers and cleaners coming from the Assam side upto the entry gates.

The DC informed about the measures being adopted by the administration to ensure availability of rations and other essential commodities in the district.

Since importing vegetables, fruits, fish and chicken from Assam has been banned, the agriculture, horticulture, fisheries and animal husbandry & veterinary officers have been pressed into service to make these commodities available locally in the district.

“Excess produce, if any, will be supplied to Tawang and East Kameng districts,” the DC said.

He also informed about the proposal to completely lock down one of the entry gates to the district to ensure better monitoring, supervision, transshipment, and disinfection of people and vehicles.

The DC also highlighted the economic and welfare measures initiated by the central and the state governments for the BPL families and others whose livelihoods have been adversely affected.

He assured to issue “district car passes” to the CBOs, NGOs and other associations working exceptionally well in providing humanitarian services to the people in the district, especially to those stranded, distressed and in real need of help.

SP Raja Banthia said local youths would be trained to assist the police in various parts of the district, “in addition to the new police recruits, forest guards and firefighting personnel.”

He said the police will tie up with the SSB to seal the West Kameng-Bhutan passages in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The SP also assured to feed the stray dogs in the town with the help of the CRPF personnel stationed here.

DMO, Dr D Wange, spoke on the dos and don’ts of Covid-9, roles of RRT and FST, quarantine facilities, appointment of counsellors, local observers, etc.

Meanwhile, the district unit of the Nyishi Elite Society, the Dukumpani Durga Mandir Committee and one Mangal Bishwakarma donated Rs 1,70,500, Rs 51,000, and Rs 20,000, respectively, to the DC’s relief fund. (DIPRO)