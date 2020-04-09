SP terms social media posts about stranded workers untrue

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Apr 8: Upper Siang Superintendent of Police, Nyelam Nega, on Wednesday said recent posts on social media platforms claiming that around 15 labourers from Cooch Behar, West Bengal, were stranded near Nanghar here without food were “untrue and mere rumour.”

He said the police arrived at the conclusion after conducting an investigation, based on a social media post that claimed that a person named Madan Barman along with 15 people from Cooch Behar were stranded near Nanghar, and that they needed help.

The post was apparently shared by Jyotirmoy Chakraborty, president of the NSUI Chhatra Parishad in Cooch Behar.

“At around 11 am on Wednesday, one A Jonkey came to my office chamber with Madan Barman. Barman stated that though he did make a call to Chakraborty, he did not say that he was stranded here without food. He said he had stated that his employer has provided adequate food and shelter to all 15 of them,” the SP said, adding that Barman claimed that he had only asked Chakraborty if he would be able to help them return to Cooch Behar.

The SP said he has advised their employer to extend all the necessary help to the labourers. He said he has asked the labourers to approach the police or the DC “if they face any problem due to the lockdown or if the employer harasses them in any way.”

Nega also said he inspected the camp at Gidum Dere here, where the labourers are staying, and found that they had adequate ration with them.

The police have urged people to desist from spreading false information, “as rumours have the potential to exhaust the already exasperated police force.”

The police have, however, welcomed sharing of any information which is authentic and can be helpful to any person in distress due to the ongoing lockdown.