DC urges residents not to return

LEMMI, Apr 8: Pakke-Kessang Deputy Commissioner Tamuna Messar on Wednesday appealed to the residents of the district, including government employees, who are currently outside Pakke-Kessang not to return to the district, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As many positive cases are detected in Assam, it is very vulnerable for the residents of the district due to its proximity with Papum Pare district.

Hence, as a preventive measure and to avoid contact with outsiders, residents of Pakke-Kessang district settling at Naharlagun, Itanagar and government employees serving in various parts of the state are appealed not to return to Pakke-Kessang district till the situation is back to normal,” the DC stated in his appeal.