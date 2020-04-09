12 Covid-19 isolation wards being prepared at NEIFM

BPGH to shift suspected cases to AYUSH hospital

[ Prafulla Kaman ]

PASIGHAT, Apr 8: The health department in East Siang district is preparing 12 isolation wards with four intensive care units and two ventilation machines, besides non-invasive Bi-PAP, at the Northeastern Institute of Folk Medicine (NEIFM) here for treatment of Covid-19 patients.

Joint Health Services Director, Dr Dukhum Raina, informed that the district administration has requisitioned 12 rooms in the NEIFM (AYUSH) building for setting up isolation wards for treatment of suspected and confirmed coronavirus patients.

“Though there were five isolation beds in Bakin Pertin General Hospital (BPGH), the officials observed some problems and decided to shift suspected coronavirus patients to the AYUSH hospital in the coming days,” Dr Raina said.

He expressed disappointment over the shortage of manpower in the health department, and said he has sought help from the hospitals in the peripheries to meet the manpower shortage during this crucial period.

“About 56 doctors, along with 50 GNMS, five ANMs and a few workers serving in Pasighat are preparing to combat any eventuality

caused by the coronavirus, which is not yet reported in our district,” he said, adding that 40 sets of personal protection equipment have been stocked for use when needed.

Dr Raina said although the medical officers and other staffers are overburdened, they have been working round the clock as a moral responsibility.

Meanwhile, DMO, Dr Kaling Dai, urged the people to cooperate during the lockdown period, saying it is the only way to prevent the disease.

He informed that more than 400 persons have been put under home quarantine in the district. While 50 percent of them have completed their 14-day home quarantine, doctors have advised them to observe “another 14 days of home quarantine with self-reporting,” he said.

“After the quarantine period is over, we suggest another 14 days to observe their health condition to prevent possible outbreak of Covid-19,” said Dr Dai.

Stating that the health department is distributing surgical masks and sanitizers among the people “as per availability of supply,” the DMO said the medical staffers and other healthcare activists are being given priority in this regard.