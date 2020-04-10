Capital tops in swab sample collection

Staff reporter

ITANAGAR, Apr 9: The highest number of swab samples for Covid-19 has been taken in the state capital, with a total of 107.

Forty-seven samples have been taken in Namsai, followed by 16 in East Siang.

The total number of samples taken so far in the state is 207, according to the health department.

On Thursday, 18 samples were taken – 11 in Namsai, five in the capital, and two in East Siang.

Of the total 207 samples taken, the results of 20 are awaited.

So far only one test has returned a positive result. The 31-year-old male patient is asymptomatic and is in the isolation ward of the zonal general hospital in Tezu.

“His second test also came positive but with a lesser viral load as compared to the first sample, as per the ICMR in Dibrugarh (Assam),” according to a statement from the hospital’s deputy superintendent.

The patient is reported to be without any physical discomfort, and counselling is being provided to him by a clinical psychologist.

Till now no tests have been carried out in East Kameng, Kamle, Kra Daadi, Longding, Lower Siang, Lower Subansiri, Pakke-Kessang, Shi-Yomi, Siang, Upper Siang, and Upper Subansiri districts, according to the daily bulletin issued by the IDSP’s state surveillance cell.

Across the country, there were 5734 confirmed cases of Covid-19 till 5 pm of Thursday. Some 473 have recovered. The highest number of cases has been registered in Maharashtra, with 1135, followed by 700 plus cases in Tamil Nadu.

As many as 166 persons have died across the country, with 72 reported dead in Maharashtra, followed by 16 in Gujarat.

In the Northeast, Sikkim, Meghalaya and Nagaland remain unscathed by the highly contagious virus.

Assam has reported 28 cases, while Arunachal, Mizoram, Tripura and Manipur have reported one case each. Manipur had earlier reported two cases, but one of the patients has recovered.