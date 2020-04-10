IMA-AP members visit colonies

ITANAGAR, Apr 9: Members of the Indian Medical Association’s Arunachal chapter (IMA-AP) visited several colonies in the capital complex on Thursday as part of the association’s ‘Mask 4 Arunachal’ campaign, which was launched on Wednesday.

The team started from Nyokum Lapang and visited the RK Mission area, Borum, Tarajuli, and areas adjoining Yupia.

The team, comprising Drs Jego Ori and Minggam Pertin, along with volunteers from the Arunachal Cancer Welfare Society, spread awareness about wearing facemasks to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

They distributed more than 1000 masks to those who did not have any, and also distributed masks to the police personnel at various check points.

“We are very thankful to all the individuals, NGOs and SHGs for donating masks in support of this campaign,” said Dr Ori.

Dr Pertin expressed gratitude to the state government for extending full support to the IMA in the fight against Covid-19.

“We are pumped up and our spirits are high,” he said.

The team also created awareness regarding health consultation, and urged the people to maintain physical distancing and remain at home during the lockdown period.