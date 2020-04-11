Man arrested for posting fake video against Namsai LAMPS

[ Pisi Zauing ]

NAMSAI, Apr 10: A man who posted a fake video on social media about the Namsai LAMPS Cooperative Society (NLCS) has been arrested by the police.

Montu Saikia, a resident of Telangana Line here, had posted the video on Thursday, claiming that the NLCS was issuing plastic rice to its consumers.

It wasn’t long before the video went viral, prompting the NLCS to file an FIR at the police station here.

The FIR, lodged by NLCS manager Jiban Goswami, stated

that the video was “fake and deliberately posting it on social media was an attempt to malign the image of the food & civil supplies department and demoralize the NLCS.”

The public distribution system in the state is controlled by the food & civil supplies department and every consignment of rice is delivered by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) after proper checking and verification, it read.

During investigation, the police found that the video was fake, and immediately arrested the perpetrator. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.

When contacted, Food & Civil Supplies Minister Kamlung Mossang also said the rice procured by the FCI cannot be substandard.

“The food & civil supplies department does not purchase rice for public distribution through FPS. It is procured by the FCI,” Mossang said.