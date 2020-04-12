ACCI donates masks to IMA-AP

NAHARLAGUN, Apr 11: The Arunachal Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI) on Saturday donated 11,000 masks to the Indian Medical Association’s Arunachal chapter (IMA-AP) in the fight against Covid-19.

IMA-AP members, Drs Jego Ori and Minggam Pertin, received the high-quality masks from an ACCI team led by its president Tarh Nachung at Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences here.

The doctors said that the masks would be distributed to the people who cannot afford to buy masks, and sent to various parts of the state, “wherever possible.”

The information education and communication cell of the IMA-AP has distributed 3,000 masks in the last 13 days in various parts of the capital complex, including Nyorch, Yupia, Tarajuli, Pachin and Itanagar, besides delivering masks to “clusters on call”.

TRIMHS’ physical & rehabilitation medicine specialist, Dr Tahar Peya, meanwhile donated Rs 10,000, which was received by Drs Ori and Pertin.

Informing that the ACCI has ensured availability of enough stock of essential commodities in the capital complex

to last a long time, ACCI secretary-general Toko Tatung said that “the time to panic is over as such fight from the front will continue to defeat the pandemic virus.”

The ACCI has already sent 500 masks to nearby Doimukh town, and more NGOs would be involved to distribute masks to the masses, he said, and exhorted the people to remain indoors and maintain physical distancing.