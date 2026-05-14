PASIGHAT, 13 May: The East Siang district administration advised the public to not engage children in any form of labour activities, warning that repeated offenders would face strict legal action under the Child Labour Act.

On Wednesday, the district administration, the labour, and the police departments carried out joint inspections in various vulnerable areas in Ruksin circle to curb child and forced labour, and to create awareness about child rights and unfair labour practices at establishments and work sites.

The team conducted an intensified inspection under the Child Labour (Prohibition & Regulation) Act, the Contract Labour Act, and the Inter-State Migrant Workmen (ISMW) Act, among other relevant laws.

Headquarters SDO Sanjay Taram, who represented the district administration, advised migrant workers to be aware of their rights and to report any instances of wage theft or bonded labour immediately to the local police or the labour helpline.

During the inspection, the team also raised awareness on labour rights to workers through the distribution of pamphlets, display of banners, and direct one-on-one interactions. Key topics included minimum wages, working hour limits, safety measures, and the illegality of child and forced labour.

A similar inspection drive was carried out in the Pasighat township area on 8 May. (DIPR)