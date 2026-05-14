ITANAGAR, 13 May: Arunachal Pradesh State Transport Services (APSTS) on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with RedBus- MakeMyTrip to expand its online e-ticketing services.

The ticketing platform will be available from the next month on mobile phones, personal computers of passengers, as well as at booking counters and bus conductors.

Passengers will be able to book APSTS bus tickets via MakeMyTrip and its partner services, including Goibibo, Google Pay, Amazon Pay, and IRCTC.

Transport minister Ojing Tasing, who was present during the MoU signing, said the MoU will significantly enhance the e-ticketing accessibility, convenience for the general public. The initiative would also boost revenue generation for APSTS and make ticket booking easier for passengers, he added.

“Initially, the booking will start with inter-state routes and subsequently all routes within the state will also be covered by the booking platform,” Transport secretary Saugat Biswas said.

People seeking online services of APSTS can avail themselves of the facility by visiting MakeMyTrip at https://www.makemytrip.com/bus-tickets/ or by contacting the APSTS helpline at 9863319884, once internal processes are structured. (DIPRO)