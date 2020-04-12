APWWS contributes to ‘Mask 4 Arunachal’ campaign

ITANAGAR, Apr 11: The central executive committee of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) has contributed over 300 homemade masks and monetary assistance to support the ‘Mask 4 Arunachal’ campaign launched by the Indian Medical Association’s Arunachal chapter (IMA-AP).

The masks and the amount were handed over to IMA-AP president, Dr Lobsang Tsetim, on Saturday.

The APWWS’ branches across the state are also contributing masks and cash amounts to the district administrations. Some of the branches are also providing essential food items to migrant workers and others.

The APWWS has meanwhile urged everyone to follow the government’s order by staying at home and observing physical distancing.

“We must remember that the government is taking steps to save each one of us, so it’s our moral responsibility to oblige the government instruction,” it said. “Our prayers go out to all the persons involved in fighting Covid-19,” it added.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has taken to social media to praise the APWWS.

“Difficult situation sometimes brings out best in people. It is they who give us hope and encourages us to act than complain. My deepest appreciation and thanks to Arunachal Pradesh Women Welfare Society (APWWS) for facing up to the challenge of COVID19. APWWS women volunteers in their respective districts are sewing homemade masks and distributing it to the needy. They are also donating essential items, food and money to the local administration to be distributed to those who need them the most,” Khandu said in a social media post.