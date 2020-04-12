Lockdown gives fillip to rural economy in W/Siang

AALO, Apr 11: The Agriculture Production and Marketing Committee (APMC) of West Siang district has been putting in consistent efforts to maintain the supply of green leafy vegetables in the township areas by involving clusters of villages.

District Agriculture Officer Margi Ete, assisted by ADOs Nyage Loya, Jarny Yomcha, Yompe Ado and Jumdo Jini, is personally engaged in collecting the vegetables and delivering them to the colonies here.

On Saturday morning, the team delivered sacks of local green vegetables to the district medical officer and the superintendent of police as they are heading the officials engaged in Covid-19 duties and cannot make time to meet the needs of their families.

With the APMC buying vegetables directly from the farmers at negotiated prices, the vegetable and fish farmers do not have to depend on rented pickup trucks, taxis or buses to transport their produces for sale.

Many villages are still responding to the call by the APMC and lining up to supply vegetables upto 30 April. (DIPRO)