PM condemns harassment of NE, Kashmiri people

NEW DELHI, Apr 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condemned attacks on health professionals and incidents of misbehaviour with students from the Northeast and Kashmir.

He said this during a videoconference with the chief ministers of the states on Saturday morning.

Earlier, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh requested the PM to take action to stop racial slurs and harassment that the people of the northeastern region are facing in different parts of the country amid the coronavirus crisis.

During the video conference, Singh urged the PM to direct the states to do the needful to stop harassment of NE people. (PTI)