Tirap supports extension of lockdown

KHONSA, Apr 11: The MLAs and the public of Tirap district have called for extending the lockdown in the state by another 30 days.

The resolution was taken during a coordination meeting held here on Friday. Besides DoTCL Minister Wangki Lowang, it was attended by Borduria-Bogapani MLA Wanglin Lowangdong, Khonsa East MLA Wanglam Sawin, Khonsa West MLA Chakat Aboh, government officers, commandants of the 6th Assam Rifles and the 36 Bn CRPF, and representatives of various NGOs.

The participants said the people and students stranded within Arunachal or outside the state should remain where they are, and

that they should be advised to avoid returning to the district.

It was decided that all the MLAs, along with the district administration and the villages concerned, should provide all assistance to the stranded people.

The people of the district have been advised to wear facemasks when they go outside their homes. Violators of the advisory will be heavily fined and dealt with as per law, it was decided.

It was also resolved that while the check gates of the district will be closed, except for supply of essential commodities and transporting emergency medical patients, agricultural and highway construction activities in the district would be allowed, with some restrictions.

DC PN Thungon sought everyone’s support in the fight against Covid-19, and urged the people to follow the government’s instructions.

He specifically urged the people to identify persons who are symptomatic of Covid-19 and bring it to the notice of the authority. (DIPRO)