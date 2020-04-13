DA chalks out post-lockdown plan

AALO, Apr 12: The West Siang district administration has chalked out an action plan to be followed in the event of extension of the Covid-19 lockdown.

While restriction on the entry of vehicles from Assam will remain till 30 April, returnees, including students, from outside the state will be placed under quarantine in the designated facilities. No home quarantine will be allowed.

The decision was taken during a meeting DC Swetika Sachan convened here on Sunday with the SP, administrative officers, senior citizens, and representatives of NGOs and the market welfare committee.

People will be allowed to enter the district through the Ruksin (East Siang) check gate only, and all the other entry points will be sealed.

Restriction on movement of private vehicles will continue. However, there will be relaxation from 4 am to 6 am and from 4 pm to 6 pm. Cases will be registered against violators, and their vehicles will be seized.

Nakas will be set up at Puak Point Charali, the GHSS gate, Siyom Colony, Bogdo Road Tinali, and the Sipu and Hissam gates to check the movement of vehicles.

Importing vegetables from Assam and neighbouring districts has been totally banned upto 30 April and the agriculture department will continue to procure vegetables from the locals.

The matter of supplying rice and LPG will be taken care of by the food & civil supplies department till 30 April.

Wearing of facemask has been made mandatory for all while visiting the hospital, ATM booths, banks, and distribution points. Those who are still unable to manage masks have been advised to cover their face using scarves, handkerchiefs, etc.

Several members offered their suggestions. ADC Liyi Bagra sought similar feedbacks from them in the future too. (DIPRO)