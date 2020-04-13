W/Kameng police foil burglary attempt

BOMDILA, Apr 12: The police here in West Kameng district on Saturday foiled a burglary attempt at an electronics shop and an ATM booth in the market.

On receiving input from a reliable source at 1:30 am, a police team led by SI K Dev rushed to the spot and arrested the man red-handed while he was attempting to break into the electronics shop. Housebreaking devices such as a hammer, a hacksaw, scissors, pliers, etc, were recovered from his possession.

The man had also attempted to break open an ATM.

A case has been registered at the police station and the alleged accused has been “forwarded to the court of the district sessions judge,” the SP’s office informed in a release.