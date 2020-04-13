SPs inspect boundary areas

LONGDING, Apr 12: A joint team of police led by the SPs of Longding and Charaideo (Assam) inspected the boundary areas between the two states on Sunday to ensure that the lockdown order is being complied with.

The SPs interacted with the villagers of Kamkuh Russa and urged them to restrict unnecessary movement and to use the designated route when required, so that inflow and outflow of people can be regulated and screenings be carried out at the gate set up for the purpose. (DIPRO)