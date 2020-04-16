Covid-19 positive person, family return negative tests

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Apr 15: The state’s first Covid-19 positive person has tested negative. This was the third test carried out on the 31-year-old male, who is in the zonal general hospital at Tezu in Lohit district.

The fourth sample was collected on Wednesday for further test.

As per protocol, two negative reports of samples collected 24 hours apart is required for declaring a Covid-19 positive patient as cured.

Accordingly, the fourth sample has been collected and sent to the ICMR Dibrugarh, Assam on Wednesday for reconfirmation, Deputy Medical Superintendent of Tezu hospital, Dr SM Singh said in a bulletin.

“The patient is doing well, still asymptomatic with good appetite and without any physical discomfort,” the report added.

The person who has a history of traveling to Delhi was quarantined and sent to the hospital in Tezu on 2 April after testing positive.

Four of his relatives, including his father, mother, brother and sister-in-law have also tested negative. They were tested for the second time.

The health department in Tezu further said that “tea therapy is not in the treatment protocol.”

“The viral message in social media about tea/chai therapy is baseless and; scientifically it is not advocated,” the medical bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the department of health in its daily update said that there must not be a sharing of face covers/ masks and a face cover/ mask must be used by only one individual.

It further added that the face cover/ mask is not recommended for either health workers or those working with or in contact with Covid-19 patients or are patients themselves as these categories of people are required to wear specified protective gear.

It further said that hand washing would still remain essential criteria and hands should be washed before wearing the face cover. Such face covers should also not be thrown anywhere but kept safely, washed properly with soap and hot water and dried properly before they are used.