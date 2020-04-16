DA continues food distribution

ITANAGAR, Apr 15: Continuing with the distribution of essential ration commodities, the District Administration Itanagar-Capital Region donated ration items to the Arunachal Pradesh Paralympics Welfare Association on Wednesday.

As on date, the DA has distributed ration to more than 3000 stranded migrant labourers, needy and poor, including stranded tribal people and locals who have lost their livelihood.

Deputy Commissioner Komkar Dulom informed that

the distribution will continue in the coming days, and team of officers from the DA are engaged in the distribution process and they are leaving no stone unturned to identify and help those in need.

A coordination meeting with NGOs and volunteers is being held on 16 April to increase the reach to the needy people.