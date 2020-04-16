District police uses drone cameras

BOMDILA, Apr 15: In order to keep a tab on habitual offenders and others taking to streets willfully on flimsy grounds, the West Kameng district unit police under the initiative of Superintendent of Police Raja Banthia have started using drone cameras to monitor Bomdila Township, Pedung and Sera villages.

With the use of the drone, violators of the lockdown are expected to decrease drastically making it easy for the administration and police to attend other issues of pressing nature. (DIPRO)