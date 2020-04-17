IMC carries out sanitization in Sagalee

SAGALEE, Apr 16: A team of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Thursday carried out sanitization in Sagalee township, in Papum Pare district.

Sagalee is the centre of economic activities for the people of the nearby circles.

Sagalee ADC S Lowang informed that though the villages are strictly observing the lockdown, the villagers have to come to Sagalee to buy essential commodities, “thus raising the footfalls here.”

She, however, informed that “it is only for a brief period of time, from 9 am to 1 pm every day, during which people are allowed to come out to buy rations and other essential commodities.”

Regarding supply of essential commodities, the ADC said the administration has assigned four vehicles to each circle, two for supplying vegetables and two for other ration items. She said the vehicles were selected by the gaon burahs and then the administration issued them permits to lift essential commodities from the designated shops and deliver them at their respective destinations.

She informed that in order to further reduce the footfalls during the lockdown, the administration has asked the GBs to appoint two persons from every gram panchayat to collect the MGNREGA funds and distribute them to the beneficiaries.

Lowang said the modality had to be worked out as the lone bank here saw a surge of people soon after the MGNREGA funds were released.

Meanwhile, local MLA Nabam Tuki lauded the IMC’s officials and volunteers for sanitizing the township, and urged the residents to observe the lockdown and the physical distancing guidelines.