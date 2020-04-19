CM visits Banderdewa check gate, reviews situation

ITANAGAR, Apr 18: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday visited the Banderdewa check gate and reviewed the measures taken to screen those entering the state in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

He spoke to police and administrative officials deployed there, besides the health workers on duty.

Khandu also visited the state control room for Covid-19 in Naharlagun, set up to answer public queries, monitor activities, and coordinate with various agencies involved in containment measures.

The chief minister also commended the women personnel of the IRBn who are stitching masks for the people, in addition to carrying out security duties.

“It is the true testimony of a team effort,” Khandu said.

The CM later convened a meeting with the top officials of the state to discuss strengthening the screening process at all entry points, so that no suspected coronavirus case goes undetected.

He suggested equipping the checkpoints with sufficient manpower, screening kits, safety kits, and other facilities.

Khandu also discussed the standard operating procedure with regard to persons detected as having the virus, and the procedure for isolation and treatment to prevent further spread of the disease.

Arunachal at present has no active Covid-19 cases, with the lone patient from Lohit district having been discharged from hospital on Friday.

A total of 9,021 people are under home quarantine in the state at present, while 184 people have been admitted to quarantine facilities, health department officials said. (With PTI input)