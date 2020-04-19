CM warns against wildlife hunting

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who also holds the forest portfolio, said action would be taken against those who indulge in illegal hunting of wildlife, and nobody would be spared.

Responding to a query from this daily, the chief minister said: “In apprehension that illegal hunting might take place due to the lockdown, particularly in the rural areas, all the DFOs were advised to ensure strict vigilance against hunting and illegal felling of trees in their respective areas.

“The forest department officials were asked to carry out patrolling against selling of wild meat in their respective areas. They were instructed to develop strategies to curb such incidences with the help of the local police,” Khandu said.

“However, if any such incidence is reported, necessary action will be taken as per the provisions of the law and nobody will be spared,” he said.