Local youth innovates PPE, donates to Longding DC

LONGDING, Apr 18: Chanphua Wangsu, an unemployed youth from Lokgkhaw village in Longding district, handed over 25 pieces of personal protection equipment (PPE), which he made himself, to Deputy Commissioner Cheshta Yadav here on Thursday.

He provided the PPE free of cost in order to assist the administration in its fight against Covid-19. The unique and sustainable PPE are made of simple plastic sheets and adhesive tape available in the market.

Wangsu, who was in the news recently for providing free tuitions to poor students of the district, also donated 150 facemasks along with the PPE to the DC.

Expressing appreciation for the innovative idea, Yadav said the locally-made PPE would to some extent meet the shortage of PPE for the frontline workers.

“I am very impressed to see the support and coordination of the NGOs, civil societies and many elite individuals for supporting the district administration in its fight against Covid-19,” she said, and appealed for more people to join hands with the administration.

Meanwhile, one Mahai Manham of Niausa village donated 100 facemasks to the DC, while a group of six women, under the aegis of the AWWWS Longding, donated another 800 facemasks.

The DC handed over Rs 20,000, drawn from the donations made by the public, to the group of women as encouragement.

She informed that thousands of masks would shortly be distributed to the public, and said the AWWWS and SHGs have assured to coordinate with the district administration. (DIPRO)