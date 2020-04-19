MLA urges CS to restrict movement of FCI officials

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Apr 18: Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso has sought restriction on the movement of officials of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) posted at Banderdewa, saying the officials cross the interstate check gate every day to attend to their duties.

The officials come from Harmutty in Assam to the food storage depot in Karsingsa and the area office in Banderdewa in Arunachal, he said.

In a representation to the chief secretary (CS), the MLA on Saturday requested him to discuss the matter with the FCI’s zonal office in Guwahati (Assam) and urge the authority concerned to direct the officials to remain at their places of posting inside Arunachal, in order to not inconvenience the frontline workers at the interstate check gate and avoid delays in issuing and lifting of stocks during national emergency as well as Assam bandhs in the future.

“Such daily movement of the FCI officials and officers could not only pose threat to the people of Arunachal Pradesh of possible Covid-19 infection, but also affect timely issuance of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana and other monthly PDS items to the districts of central Arunachal Pradesh, in particular the Itanagar capital region, Papum Pare, Kurung Kumey, Kra Daadi, Kamle, and Lower and Upper Subansiri districts,” the MLA stated.