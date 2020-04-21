APP personnel’s wives sewing homemade masks

ITANAGAR, Apr 20: The wives of the personnel of the Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP) have taken on the task of stitching masks for the police personnel of the state.

Currently there are three units in the state – in Pasighat, Diyun and Itanagar – where the masks are being produced.

Informing about this, DGP RP Upadhyaya expressed gratitude to the members of the police family for their service.

“There was scarcity of masks during the initial days, and therefore we came up with the idea. The department is providing all the materials. The women are voluntarily working to produce masks,” the DGP said.

On Monday, Upadhyaya visited the 1st APP Bn headquarters here, where work on production of masks is underway.

“First we will carry out in-house supply. Once we are done with fulfilling the needs of the police personnel, we will look into supplying masks to other needy people,” the DGP said.