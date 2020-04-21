Need to conduct more Covid-19 tests, says Waii

‘Premature to say state is free of virus’

[Staff Reporter]

ITANAGAR, Apr 20: Former home minister and NPP leader Kumar Waii said not enough tests are being conducted in the state to find out possible cases of Covid-19.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, Waii said that, at this juncture, it would be premature to claim that the state is free of the coronavirus.

“Without conducting tests on a large scale, how can we claim that we are free from Covid-19? This is ridiculous. The truth is that not enough tests are being done in the state,” he said.

He said health department officials in other states are going from door to door to collect samples and are also conducting random tests, despite the occasional incidents of hostility from the public.

“In every district headquarters, there should be a testing lab; only then will we get the exact figure. The number of tests being done in the state is too low, and this is matter of deep concern,” said Waii.

He also questioned why the state still does not have a single testing lab.

“The government of India has sanctioned fund to fight Covid-19, and the people of the state have also donated on a large scale. These funds should be used to set up labs. The lockdown is a short-term measure. We will get to know the real picture only after conducting door-to-door tests,” he said.

The former home minister also expressed concern over allegations of police brutality during the lockdown period, and called for creating awareness in order to avoid such incidents.

Waii also urged the capital district administration to facilitate sale of local produces in the markets and stop importing items from outside the state till the lockdown is lifted.