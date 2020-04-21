Over Rs 5 crore released for stranded Arunachalees

ITANAGAR, Apr 20: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday released five crore twenty lakhs six thousand and five hundred rupees from the CM’s relief fund for the people of Arunachal who are stranded in other states because of the nationwide lockdown.

The state cabinet had earlier decided to provide financial assistance of Rs 3500 per person to the people of the state who are stranded in various parts of the country.

The amount, which will assist 14,859 stranded Arunachalees, will be credited directly to their bank accounts by the deputy commissioners. The funds have been transferred to the DCs for onward payment through DBT. (CM’s PR Cell)