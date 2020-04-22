IAF choppers airlift essential commodities to Vijoynagar

ITANAGAR, Apr 21: Indian Air Force (IAF) choppers are airlifting essential commodities and medical equipment to remote Vijoynagar circle in Changlang district without road connectivity, strategically located along the India-China-Myanmar trijunction.

It consists of 16 villages, and has a population of 4,438. The nearest town is Miao, which is 157 kms away and takes about six days to reach on foot.

“IAF choppers are airlifting essential commodities and medical equipment to Vijoynagar circle,” Civil Supplies Minister Kamlung Mossang said on Monday.

“With Chief Minister Pema Khandu approving sorties by helicopters of Sky One and IAF to airlift rice given by the Centre under the National Food Security Act, five kg free rice have been provided to each ration card holder, besides other essential commodities, including medical equipment, from Miao to Vijoynagar,” Mossang told PTI over the phone from Miao.

Mossang, who represents the Miao constituency, said he is trying to ensure that no one starves in his assembly constituency during the ongoing nationwide lockdown.

“As air sorties are subject to weather clearance, five have materialized so far and the rest will be undertaken when weather condition improves,” the minister said.

Of the IAF sorties approved, four have been carried out till date, airlifting essentials under the central purchase organization (CPO) system, from 29 March to 8 April.

“I had facilitated arrival of a fuel tanker at Miao as 15 more sorties are being planned from Monday. Moreover, a few essential commodities are being procured from local markets to be supplied at Vijoynagar,” Mossang added.

The minister lauded a company and some individuals for donating bags of rice.

“The rice bags received have been stocked at Kharasang and SDO Rakesh Rai will distribute among the needy and poor people of Kharsang and Miao areas who have been facing hardship due to lockdown,” Mossang said.

Village-level lists involving village heads are being prepared for distribution by the local administration in coordination with public leaders.

ADC T Rumi is in charge of supply in Miao area, the minister said, adding that he has donated 5000 kgs of salt for free distribution.

The minister said floating labourers and Chakma refugees who have no ration cards are not getting any rice. He said the government has therefore developed an app and is getting their names, so that they could also be provided with rice and other essentials. (PTI)