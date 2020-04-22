IMA-AP to observe ‘white day’ on Wed

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Apr 21: The Indian Medical Association’s Arunachal chapter (IMA-AP) has extended support to the IMA’s decision to observe a ‘white alert’ on Wednesday, from 9 pm onwards.

The IMA has decided to launch the symbolic protest against widespread ostracization and atrocities against doctors, nurses and health workers in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

“All the doctors and other healthcare workers of the state, including nurses, technical assistants, lab technicians, etc, will light a candle at hospitals and homes as a protest against ostracization and violence against doctors and medical personnel even during this ongoing pandemic,” the IMA-AP stated in a release.

Doctors have been abused, beaten up, and denied entry and residence in various parts of the country, instead of being thanked.

“We are risking our lives and going out, so that the public at large can stay at home and be safe,” the IMA-AP said.

“So far Dr Lakshmi Narayana, Dr Simon Hercules, Dr John L Sailo and Dr Jaya Mohan have already lost their lives in the line of duty. To add more to our woes, there have been incidences of protests by public, denying them cremation and burial. This is the last straw that the IMA can bear,” said IMA-AP president, Dr Lobsang Tsetim.

“What we want is a strong central law against violence on doctors and hospitals. We will go ahead with the ‘black day’ declaration on 23 April. All the doctors in the state will be working wearing black badges,” he added.