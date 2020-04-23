Govt to assist farmers stranded in Capital

ITANAGAR, Apr 22: The state government has issued a notice to assist farmers, farm workers and farm officials stranded in Itanagar-Capital Region due to restriction on inter-district movement as part of the nationwide lockdown since 25 March.

They “may be considered for permission to move to their respective places of work or farms within Arunachal Pradesh.”

In line with the consolidated revised guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home affairs, all such stranded persons shall be required to provide their information online in the link: http://covid19.itanagarsmartcity.in/interdistrictepass.php

The link shall remain active till 1 PM of 24 April, 2020.

Those approved will be provided with QR code based e-passes (for one way movement only), which shall be sent directly to the applicants on their mobile numbers provided.

However, movement will be only through the state of Arunachal Pradesh on 25 and 26 April in batches.

“Any person found misusing the e-passes shall be liable for punitive action,” the notice read.