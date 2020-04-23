MLA contributes to police welfare fund

LONGDING, Apr 22: Longding MLA Tanpho Wangnaw contributed Rs 50,000 towards the Police Welfare Fund of Longding here on Wednesday.

The amount was handed over to Superintendent of Police BR Reddy.

Earlier, the MLA also donated his one month’s salary amounting to Rs 1,20,000 to the Longding district administration and distributed dry rations to those in need in Longding town.

Expressing his appreciation, the SP said, “It will boost the morale of our forces who are engaged in their duties round the clock and all the more so during these testing times in view of Covid-19 pandemic.”

Meanwhile, Kanubari unit of the BJP Mandal team also donated four bags of rice on Wednesday for the police personnel of Kanubari engaged in Covid-19 duty.

Also, on the SP’s direction, Kanubari Police Station OC Tangjong Langching distributed ration items to a woman of Dasatong village, Kanubari.(DIPRO)