TIFCS distributes 1000 facemasks

ITANAGAR, Apr 22: The Tagin Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society (TIFCS) distributed facemasks among the public here in Upper Subansiri district on Tuesday.

A total of locally stitched 1000 masks were distributed by the executive members of TIFCS, led by working committee in-charge Dosh Dasi at the Gandhi market, Cooperative Char Ali, Dhobi Line and Forest Colony with approval from DC Kanto Danggen.

The DC and SP were also provided 100 facemasks each for use by their staff and personnel.

Both the DC and SP appreciated the efforts by the TIFCS to meet the facemasks needs of the common people.

Fund for the purpose was contributed by the executive members of the TIFCS.

Awareness campaign was also conducted to sensitize the public about the Covid-19; the importance of wearing facemasks; maintaining social distance; proper hand-washing etc, to prevent the spread of the Covid-19.