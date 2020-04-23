Public volunteers help police in guarding interstate boundary

[ Prafulla Kaman ]

RUKSIN, Apr 22: About one hundred public volunteers, including members of the Adi Baane Kebang Youth Wing and community organisations are keeping constant vigil to help the police and administration in guarding areas along the Assam border here in East Siang district.

The district unit police here intensified patrolling along porous interstate boundaries with Assam after they had received a message from the Nagaland Police by WT, wherein it alerted police stations bordering Assam to intensify vigil along boundary.

The report said that a section of people from Assam are fleeing towards Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Nagaland on foot due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Local villagers, who have taken a serious note of the report, came forward to help the local administration to prevent entry of the suspected citizens.

Ruksin ADC Kabit Apang informed that a group of public volunteers have been engaged to assist the police to guard about 18-km long interstate boundary at Ruksin area and are keeping strict vigil on suspected movement in the boundary areas.

The state government had suspended inner line permits and other permits since 18 March to prevent entry of tourists to the state.

The Assam-Arunachal boundary has already been sealed to prevent unauthorized passage or movement of people and vehicular traffic. No vehicular movement other than essential services is allowed to ply along the highway, while local villagers have closed down all rural link roads in the district.