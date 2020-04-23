Ruksin admin facing problem in screening returnees

Correspondent

RUKSIN, Apr 22: The local administration here in East Siang district is facing problems in screening people, including patients returning to the district with e-passes due to their arrival here during night time.

Stating that screening of the people is done from 8 am to 6 pm as per the standard operating procedure at the entry gate here, Ruksin ADC Kabit Apang urged the Capital Complex and Yupia (Papum Pare) administrations to allow such returnees to proceed further only after ensuring that they could arrive here before 6 pm and after 8 am.

He said, “Late arrival is causing great problem as such returnees have to be put under quarantine.”

Apang informed that many people, including patients, who were left stranded in the capital region due to the lockdown, have started to return to the district with special passes.

He also urged all those people returning to Siang, Upper Siang and Lower Dibang Valley districts via Ruksin to enter the gate before 6 pm.

Meanwhile, the ADC requested officials from Assam’s Jonai on duty to produce ‘essential duty pass’ issued by executive magistrate while entering Arunachal.