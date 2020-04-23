TCS provides monetary relief to stranded students

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, Apr 22: The Tagin Cultural Society (TCS), in association with the All Upper Subansiri District Students’ Union, All Tagin Students’ Union and All Tagin Youth Organization provided monetary help to more than 300 students from Upper Subansiri district stranded in different parts of the country due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

The amounts have been credited to their accounts.

TCS and its associates also provided financial assistance to students from the district staying in rent houses in different places within the capital region.

The TCS and its associates thanked all those who contributed generously for the cause and helped in disbursement of the amounts.