Childline provides food to children

ITANAGAR, Apr 23: Childline Itanagar, in collaboration with the Don Bosco Youth Centre (DBYC) and CWC Itanagar, on Thursday organized a ‘food relief programme’ for children below the age of 14 belonging to the BPL category.

During the programme, which supported by the Childline India Foundation and assisted by CWC chairperson Likha Asha, CWC member AT Thara, and Capital SP Tumme Amo, relief kits containing rice, lentils, sugar, milk powder, flour, refined oil, etc, were distributed among the children.

“We are trying to provide dry rations to the poorest of the poor who practically live in shacks in various locations of the capital complex and do not have access to either hygiene or food during the lockdown,” DBYC director Fr Cyriac said.

The CWC chairperson informed that the initiative is themed ‘Let no child go to bed without food’, and the Childline director informed that it will provide dry rations to 100 BPL families that have children below 14 years of age in the first phase, and that it would increase its reach “as per availability of funds.”

The SP provided facemasks to those who came without wearing one, and advised them on the need to observe physical distancing. He also donated to Childline Itanagar. The amount will be used to provide rations to another 50 families.

“Childline, DBYC and CWC have geared up to take the intervention to the doorsteps of hundreds of deserving families with starving children in the capital complex and neighbouring areas,” Childline coordinator Peter Langpung said.

BoH provides rations to poor

In Changlang district, members of Diyun-based Bridge of Hope (BoH) project provided rice and pulses to the poor and the needy on Thursday, even though the project is closed in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The BoH, under the aegis of the Believers Eastern Church, provides nutritious meals to underprivileged children every day, besides providing school supplies and free tuitions.

Project coordinator Sanjay apprised the villagers of the dos and don’ts with regard to the coronavirus, and urged them to remain indoors and maintain physical distancing.