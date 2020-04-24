Ration provided to people from Taliha in capital

ITANAGAR, Apr 23: More than 600 people from Taliha in Upper Subansiri district, who are stranded in the capital region due to the lockdown, were provided with ration items on Thursday by Taliha MLA Nyato Rigia.

The MLA informed that the stranded people from Taliha are facing problems in purchasing rations as “they cannot go to the market to buy rations, and also due to lack of cash in hand.”

The ration packages, which included 25 kgs of rice, besides mustard oil, salt and potatoes per head, are being distributed by youth leaders of Taliha.

Rigia appealed to the people to follow the guidelines and directions of the health department and the administration to remain safe from Covid-19.