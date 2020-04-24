Trader arrested for hiking prices of essential commodities

NAHARLAGUN, Apr 23: A team of officers led by Additional District Magistrate Talo Potom on Thursday arrested a trader here for charging exorbitant prices for goods in violation of the district magistrate’s order.

The team included LMCA Assistant Controller Taba Tabin, Inspectors Debia Tana and Tao Tassar, and APMC vice chairman Tadar Akap.

Deputy Commissioner Komkar Dulom requested the residents of the capital complex, especially the trading community, to cooperate with the administration and not take undue advantage of the situation.

As of Thursday, the administration had distributed ration items to more than 4500 people throughout the capital region. It is also reaching out to stranded students and other needy people through its helpline numbers.

Volunteers from the Magic Club, WAVE and Humanity First, along with Kipa Mangal are assisting with the distribution of assistance, while APWWS secretary-general Kani Nada Malling is distributing homemade facemasks. (DIPRO)