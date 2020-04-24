Youths to assist police in patrolling interstate boundary

[Pisi Zauing]

KHARSANG, Apr 23: Several youths have volunteered to assist the police in patrolling the interstate boundary in Kharsang circle of Changlang district.

Local MLA Kamlung Mossang had earlier appealed to the youths to assist the police, as the possibility of people illegally entering Arunachal from Assam cannot be ruled out

The MLA, along with Kharsang SDO Rakesh Rai, DSP Tasi Darang, and others visited the boundary on Wednesday.

Interacting with the volunteers, Mossang advised them to refrain from taking the law into their own hands but to report to the SDO and the CO if anyone is spotted attempting to cross the boundary into Arunachal.

Earlier, in view of the Miao subdivision corona control team having made wearing facemasks mandatory, Mossang had appealed for donations to procure facemasks for the people in the subdivision.

Following the appeal, several business establishments, NGOs, officers and individuals donated to the Miao ADC and to the chief minister’s relief fund.

The contributors include the residents of the Chophelling Tibetan settlement, the Miao Small Scale Industries Association, the Assam Rifles Ex-Servicemen Society, the Unemployed Youth Association, Kharsang, the Longtom II Village Youth Forum, the Yobin Welfare Society, the Kechu SHG, the residents of New Songking Village, and the Galo Welfare Society, besides officers and public leaders.