Local admins providing relief on mission mode

YUPIA, Apr 23: The local administrations of Papum Pare are engaged on a mission mode to mitigate the problems faced by the people in remote areas of the district.

In Kimin subdivision, a relief team guided by ADC Likha Teji distributed essential commodities to 12 households in Komasaki village, 23 in Upper Jumi, and 47 each in Upper Sher, Lichi and Bumchi Bumte villages.

The 10th Bn ITBP, led by Commandant S Rana, also contributed relief materials to the relief team.

Meanwhile, the food & civil supplies department distributed free rice under the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana in Sagalee, Ompuli, Kokila, Balijan and Doimukh. (DIPRO)