DC urged to set up temporary check gate

DAPORIJO, Apr 24: The public here in Upper Subansiri district have urged the deputy commissioner to set up a temporary check gate near Chikom Pate Mission School, 5 kms ahead of the township here, to prevent unchecked entry of people into the district.

They made the appeal after observing that the present check gate near the bridge point here does not cover many colonies, thereby allowing returnees of these colonies to enter the district unchecked.

Members of the public, led by former ZPM Mammar Ekke and Dosh Dashi, submitted a representation to the DC in this regard.

The uncovered colonies are Sigin Part 1 and 2, Western Sigin river bank, Sinyik, PowerGrid, Udu Tii, WRD & Judicial and Sigum Rijo, they said.

“Responding to our appeal, the DC has assured us to establish a temporary check gate and shift the medical and police teams from the present location to the new check gate when it is set up,” Dashi informed.

He also urged the DC to depute a special team to help those in need travelling via Daporijo to East Siang, West Siang, Shi-Yomi, Lower Siang, Leparada, Siang, Upper Siang and others district.

“During their long and arduous journey, people, including patients and children, will be in need of drinking water and other help,” Dasi said, and urged the DC to depute a team to help them during this difficult time.

He said most of the returnees are now preferring to travel via Daporijo, avoiding Assam, to reach their native places.