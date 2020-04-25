NSCN (IM) OGWs apprehended

KHONSA, Apr 24: Troops of the Assam Rifles apprehended two overground workers (OGW) of the NSCN (IM) from near Lower Kollam village and Khonsa town in Tirap district during an operation on 23 April.

The apprehended individuals have been identified as Tewang Hangsik, of Lower Kollam, and Dongley Lowang, of Lower Chinghana.

“During the operation, the troops also recovered 1500 kgs (30 bags) of rice suspected to be siphoned off from the PDS stocks and misappropriated for use by the insurgent group,” the defence PRO informed in a release on Friday.

The OGWs and the recovered store have been handed over to the police station here for further investigation, the PRO said.