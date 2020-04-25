Lockdown-affected lawyers to receive fin’l assistance

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Apr 24: The Bar Council of India (BCI) and the Bar Council of North East (Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram, Arunachal and Sikkim) have decided to provide financial assistance to the practicing lawyers who have been adversely impacted by the ongoing nationwide lockdown over the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a meeting held on Thursday, the Bar Council of North East (BCNE) constituted a nine-member committee, headed by Bar Council of Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram, Arunachal and Sikkim chairman HRA Choudhury, to finalize the proposed scheme for providing financial assistance to needy advocates.

The first meeting of the committee will be held on Saturday.

Arunachal’s Senior Additional Advocate General, Kardak Ete, on Friday informed that a total amount of Rs 1 crore 20 lakhs has been collected by the BCI and the BCNE for the deserving members falling in certain categories facing financial difficulties because of the lockdown.

“Procedure for availing the financial assistance would be notified on Saturday. One can apply online, but we are awaiting proper notification of procedure. As soon as it is received, lawyers can apply for it,” Ete said.